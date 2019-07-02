Surrounded By Oil Activity, A Summer Camp Thrives

A summer camp that’s welcomed kids for more than seven decades is having another busy summer.

Even though it’s become surrounded by oil rigs and natural gas flares.

Jim Olson takes us to Upper Missouri Ministries near Epping – in the heart of the oil boom.

Up on the high ground, oil pumpers pulsate, trucks lumber by, gas flares brightly and noisily burn. But just down the hill – alongside the still-peaceful Springbrook Dam, there are sights and sounds that are completely different.

(Taylor Rath, Williston) “It’s just fun. The energy is always great. There’s so much to do. And fun people to be around.”

Welcome to camp at Upper Missouri Ministries – operated by dozens of Lutheran churches in the region.

(Josh Owen, Upper Missouri Ministries) “We’re a place where parents can send their kids to have fun but most importantly they will learn about Jesus Christ.”

(Jacob Reistad, Crosby) “I love playing all the sports like archery, swimming, and all the fun games we get to play.”

The camp operates from June through August, offering weeklong sessions for older campers and shorter gatherings for the younger ones. Everett Robinson of Watford City is into archery – and making friends.

(Everett Robinson, Watford City) “I have Jared my best friend and Griffin and Colton…”

Taylor Rath of Williston is focused on friends – and her budding volleyball career.

(Taylor Rath, Williston) “I’ve been coming here the past four years for volleyball camp.”

The kids I talked with seem not to notice the frantic action of the nearby oil field – they’re soaking up the setting that’s much different. With a chapel that’s used daily and has stood since the camp opened 73 years ago, to the dining hall that’s also original, to the cabins and play areas, Upper Missouri Ministries has managed to remain a safe harbor from the storm of energy production.

(Josh Owen, Upper Missouri Ministries) “We have kids from all over – Williston, Epping, Minot, Fargo, Montana – parents drive their kids for hours because they believe in instilling faith in the younger generation.”

And that drive shows how diverse the landscape can be.

Near Epping, Jim Olson, KX News.

Upper Missouri Ministries has weekly camps going on through the middle of August.