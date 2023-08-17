FARGO, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski will hold a news conference today in Fargo to discuss surveillance and police body camera video evidence related to the July 14 shooting in Fargo that killed one police officer and wounded two others.

The news conference will he held at 10:30 a.m., in the Fargo City Commission Room at Fargo City Hall.

The event will be live-streamed on Fargo’s social media platforms, such as Facebook, as well as on the city’s channel 56 at tvfargo.com.