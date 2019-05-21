Survey: Most Americans say ‘Arabic numerals’ should not be taught in school

In a recent survey, 72 percent of Americans said they oppose the teaching of “Arabic numerals” is the classroom.

“Arabic numerals” is one name for the symbols used to write the numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 0.

Developed by Indian mathematicians, the notation system later spread through the Arab world and then into Europe and the world.

So, in effect, Americans were saying in the survey don’t teach the use of numbers in school.

It’s clear most people don’t know the term “Arabic numbers,” so the question seems designed to play on people’s lack of knowledge of the phrase.

And the researchers said the question was deliberately designed that way to, “tease out prejudice among those who didn’t understand the question.”

Created by Civic Science, an American market research company, the pollsters asked 3,624 respondents, “Should schools in America teach Arabic numerals as part of their curriculum?” The poll did not explain what the term “Arabic numerals” meant.

John Dick, chief executive of Civic Science, said the results show there is blind political and religious prejudice, especially among those who identify as Republicans or Democrats.

For example, more Republicans opposed the teaching of “Arabic numerals” than Democrats, supposedly showing a blind bias against anything Arabic or Islamic.

Another poll question was worded: “Should schools in America teach the creation theory of Catholic priest George Lemaitre as part of their science curriculum?”