Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests that strong economic growth will continue over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states as businesses continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said businesses in the area have recovered about half of the roughly 120,000 jobs lost last year when states imposed restrictions related to the coronavirus. Goss said the growth might be even stronger if it weren’t for delays in receiving raw materials and supplies. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

