SVAS in need of laundry detergent, non-latex gloves

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot is in need of powder laundry detergent, non-latex gloves and cat litter.

The shelter posted on Facebook their need of supplies due to the amount of animals they take care of.

“Friends, we are in need of powder laundry detergent. Can you help 🤞🏼 we wash towels, blankets, bedding, and soooo many other things on a daily basis. This means, we burn through detergent. We can only use powder detergent with our industrial machines. Thank you from the fur babies and SVAS staff. Let us know if you can help?” the Facebook post said.

Their main concern right now is the laundry detergent, but next on the list would be non-latex gloves and cat litter.