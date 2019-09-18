SVAS in need of laundry detergent, non-latex gloves

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot is in need of powder laundry detergent, non-latex gloves and cat litter.

The shelter posted on Facebook their need of supplies due to the amount of animals they take care of.

“Friends, we are in need of powder laundry detergent. Can you help 🤞🏼 we wash towels, blankets, bedding, and soooo many other things on a daily basis. This means, we burn through detergent. We can only use powder detergent with our industrial machines. Thank you from the fur babies and SVAS staff. Let us know if you can help?” the Facebook post said.

Their main concern right now is the laundry detergent, but next on the list would be non-latex gloves and cat litter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rescue Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescue Dog"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast"

Tip a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tip a Cop"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19"

Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Marathon"

Prepare for Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for Bismarck Marathon"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp and CBD Crops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp and CBD Crops"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Missing Persons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Persons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss