BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The holiday break is still here. Businesses are busy with people looking for something to do with the kids. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with one business to see how they’re swinging into the new year.

Golf Etc. in Bismarck is an indoor golf simulator that offers eight screens. Not only is there indoor golf, but you can also get custom club fittings and golfing lessons.

Aasen spoke with Cole Baker, the Operations Manager at Golf Etc., to talk about how people are spending the holiday break. Baker said that once December rolls around, they stay busy from open to close and tee times fill up fast.

“Everyone gets excited around the holidays for new equipment or gift cards or try out that new golf club. Wanting to use that new golf club, our bay will stay a little bit busier for sure,” explained Baker.

Regular golf is not the only thing that the simulators offer. There are plenty of games for children to join in on the fun as well.

“We got mini golf and a few other kid games. There’s a game that is very similar to Top Golf that they can come in and play, which is great for all ages. If you want to let out some frustration, we got some window smashing games on there as well,” said Baker.

If you would like to make a tee time, you can visit their website Golf Etc. Bismarck – Golf, Golf Simulators, Golf Clubs (golfetcbismarck.com) or give them a call.