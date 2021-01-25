“Sylvia” coming to the Dakota Stage playhouse this weekend

After many obstacles, and with the help of the community, Dakota Stage plans to finish out their season in full force.



“The Bismarck-Mandan community at large. We’ve seen an uptick in some donations this year from private individuals who really appreciate the work that we do, and want to see it continue,” said Joshua Johnson, Executive Director, Dakota Stage Ltd.



“This was supposed to be our closing show for our season in 2020, that we were not able to perform as a result of COVID-19. So, we decided to bring it back for the lineup this season, so we would get the opportunity to perform it for our community,” Director, Shaina Hovrud.

The show is described as a fun, playful story, as the audience follows the adventures of an energetic dog and her new owners.

“The husband is going through some stuff and he finds a dog at the park, and he decides to bring it home without clearing it with his wife. The story follows the sort of subtle chaos that ensues as a result of that decision,” said Hovrud.

Jessica Enger, who plays Sylvia the dog, says she’s had plenty of time to prepare for the role.

“I just watched my dog or watched videos of dogs, and just kind of practiced at home I guess,” said Enger.



The first showing of Sylvia is this Thursday at seven thirty pm. They are asking the audience to wear masks. The actors will not be wearing them during the performance.

The playhouse will be operating at 50 % capacity in order to maintain social distancing. The cast and crew have had to adjust to several changes and overcome many challenges related to COVID-19 since last Spring.

“There’s no promise that the show is going to be able to go up. There’s no promise that there’s going to actually be an audience to fill the house. No promise even that they’re even going to remain healthy throughout the process. I think that really is remarkable,” said Johnson.

Dakota Stage is asking people to get their tickets ahead of the showing.

