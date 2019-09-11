Taco Bell to roll out vegetarian menu nationwide

Beginning Thursday, Taco Bell will offer a vegetarian menu nationwide for the first time ever, available at more than 7,000 participating restaurants.

The new menu will feature items that are all American Vegetarian Association (AVA)-certified, including the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Quesarito, as well as the 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito.

In addition to these four items, fans can find another nine vegetarian items throughout the larger menu, all indicated by an easy-to-spot vegetarian symbol for consumers.

“At Taco Bell, we believe that vegetarian food shouldn’t be a compromise; it shouldn’t be limited to one item, and it shouldn’t be just for vegetarians,” said Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews.

“For years, we’ve consistently proven that our vegetarian menu options are so craveable that even non-vegetarians unknowingly go veggie because they just love the taste. We’re committed to building on this insight and plan to further innovate in this growing space.”

Taco Bell made history in 2015 by becoming the first, and only, quick-service restaurant certified by the AVA.

The menu debut follows a successful test in Dallas, Texas, earlier this year, according to Taco Bell.