WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — Four members of the Watford City police department dressed up as members of the band Kiss in celebration of Watford City’s annual Ribfest in combination of the band, “Hairball.”

Watford City Kiss Cops, courtesy of Watford City Police Department

Hairball fans are known for partaking in dressing up for their concerts.

Chief of police, Jesse Wallen, says they took the opportunity to do something a little special.

He shares they got their hair and makeup done from local salon, Emeral Rootes.

Wallen says the reaction from the community was phenomenal. He could not believe how many citizens wanted to take photos.

In a Facebook post, the Watford City Police Department thanked the community for another great Ribfest this year, and they ask if you have any Kiss cop photos, to send them their way.

As far as the next year, KX News asked will the community see them again, Wallen tells us we will see what happens, he doesn’t want to spoil any surprises!