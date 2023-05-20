Minot, N.D. (KXNET) — The Burdick Expressway Bridge is scheduled to get a facelift as part of a DOT construction project.

City leaders say the bridge will be closed on Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, from 8:00 P.M.- 6:00 A.M.

Crews will be foam-jacking the approach slabs, which means raising the connecting section between the bridge and the roadway.

City leaders say crews will work on the west of the bridge one night, and the east end the next night.

They hope it gives everyone a smoother ride once the project is complete.

For a detour, they say you can take Valley Street, then 9th St SE to get back on Burdick Expressway East.