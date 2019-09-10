Target hiring over 130,000 seasonal employees

Target is hiring over 130,000 holiday team members, and Minot and Bismarck Target locations are looking for help, too.

The stores are looking for people to fill multiple positions in guest advocate (cashier), general merchandise, fulfillment, food & beverage, front of store attendant, style, beauty, tech, inbound, food service and Starbucks baristas.

“We’re so excited to start welcoming our new seasonal hires, and give them opportunities to train and prepare with the rest of our team as we head into the busy holiday season,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer.

“Getting an early start with those preparations made a big difference for us last year, and it’s a great way to get the entire Target team pumped up for the most fun and exciting time of the year.”

Target will soon host its fourth annual seasonal hiring event Oct. 11-13 and Nov. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, to meet with store leaders and interview on the spot.