Target hiring over 130,000 seasonal employees

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Target is hiring over 130,000 holiday team members, and Minot and Bismarck Target locations are looking for help, too.

The stores are looking for people to fill multiple positions in guest advocate (cashier), general merchandise, fulfillment, food & beverage, front of store attendant, style, beauty, tech, inbound, food service and Starbucks baristas.

“We’re so excited to start welcoming our new seasonal hires, and give them opportunities to train and prepare with the rest of our team as we head into the busy holiday season,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer.

“Getting an early start with those preparations made a big difference for us last year, and it’s a great way to get the entire Target team pumped up for the most fun and exciting time of the year.”

Target will soon host its fourth annual seasonal hiring event Oct. 11-13 and Nov. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, to meet with store leaders and interview on the spot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10"

Community Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Gardens"

Century vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Mandan"

The Grass is Greener is Surrey

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grass is Greener is Surrey"

Make a Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make a Wish"

Surrey Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Enrollment"

Mosquito Borne Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Borne Virus"

Super Advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Advice"

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CHI Growing Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Growing Williston"

Williston Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Enrollment"

Vinyl Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Sales"

Business 101

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business 101"

Promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promotion"

Boat Parking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat Parking"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss