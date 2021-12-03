Tats for Toys-Local Tattoo Shop Offers Unique Toy Drive

A local tattoo shop is doing new things in the Capitol city of Bismarck. This is the only shop to offer walk-in tattoo appointments and this year they’re running a unique toy drive.

Resurrection Ink is a faith-based, walk-in tattoo shop here in Bismarck, the first and only of its kind in the city. They are currently running a toy drive called “Tats for Toys”.

“If you bring in a $50 toy, that’ll get you a $100 tattoo. If you bring in $100 toy, you’ll get a $200 tattoo, or we’ll give you a gift certificate if you can’t do it,” said George Christian, owner of Resurrection Ink.

All the toys donated will be dropped off at North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge, a residential recovery program here in Bismarck.

“I am in recovery myself and to be able to give back is a huge spiritual principle in recovery,” said Steven Vonpaulk, shop manager at Resurrection Ink.

The mission is to make sure all kids, have a Merry Christmas.

“That particular program, parents are pretty much locked up for almost two years, so they don’t have the ability to work to go buy their kid a toy,” said Steven Vonpaulk.

Steven’s wife, Billi Jean Vonpaulk, was a part of North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge, so giving back to this organization in particular is important to him.

“People that are in treatment and working to fix their life, kinda get over-looked during the holiday time,” said Billi Jean Vonpaulk.

“We’re a spiritual shop, we believe in second chances, and that some of these kids they need Christmas just like everyone else,” said Christian.

People have until December 19th, to drop off gifts. They are asking for toys for kids ages between the ages of 1 to 19.