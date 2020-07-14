Tax deadline approaching, CPA’s seeing last-minute filers

The deadline for filing your taxes is this Wednesday, and many certified public accountants are busy with last-minute filers.

With the extension, some CPA’s told us they’ve been about as busy preparing taxes over the last several weeks, as they would be doing the regular tax season.

“Normally, we are super busy around April 15th, when we are trying to wrap everything up now that has just extended,” said Marlys Magnuson, owner of Accounting Solutions.

Wednesday will mark three months since the original tax day deadline flew by, and Magnuson says surprisingly a lot of people have yet to file.

“They procrastinated or put it off a little bit until now,” she added.

The deadline gave taxpayers extra time to file their taxes, but Magnuson says people still have misconceptions.

Magnuson added, “An extension gives you time to file, but it doesn’t give you time to pay.
So you still have to have payments in by July 15th, if you know that you are going to owe money.”

But not everyone has taken advantage of the extension. In fact, some people didn’t even know about it.

“We filed normally. We were already in the process of filing so thought we might as well get them paid,” said Mandy Hanson, Minot resident.

Others knew about it, but with last-minute financial impacts from COVID-19, one woman says the deadline didn’t help her out in any way.

“I have money to barely survive, so I can’t pay that $350 fee to get the taxes filed,” added another woman.

Magnuson says if you are one of the ones who haven’t filed, at this point, you might want to look at doing it yourself online because good luck trying to get an appointment.

