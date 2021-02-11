Taylor Swift re-records ‘Fearless’ album

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, Taylor Swift gave us a lot of new music. This year it will be old — the pop star has announced she’s dropping the first of her re-recorded albums.

Swift said online Thursday that “Fearless: Taylor’s Version” is finished and “will be with you soon,” featuring re-recorded songs from Swift’s sophomore album, “Fearless.” The new set will have 26 songs — the original album had 13 — and also contain six never-before released songs, tunes which “almost made” the album.

Swift will also release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums albums after music manager Scooter Braun announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to Swift’s first six albums. He then sold Swift’s catalogue and the singer-songwriter complained she hadn’t been given a chance to acquire her masters.

“Fearless” was written when Swift was between 16-18 and earned Swift her first Grammy Award. The re-recorded version is likely to be embraced by her fans and push the original recordings lower in searches.

Swift hasn’t announced when “Fearless: Taylor’s Version” will be available but a statement she posted on Twitter included a hidden message using only the capital letters which reads: April Ninth.

“This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all my music,” she wrote.

In 2020, Taylor dropped two albums — “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Giving Hearts Day

Today is the coldest day of the week for most

NDC FEB 11

Napoleon-GS Wrestling

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr Wynne on HCQ

United Way Behind

Wellington Vaccines

104th Birthday!

Bullet misses pre-schooler

KX Convo: Kerry Dockter

Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Nullifying Fed Laws

Insulin Bill Changes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Purple Heart

AED Grant

Live Music

Previously unseen Capitol security footage shown during impeachment trial

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News