Teachers and school boards disagree over bill setting deadlines on contract negotiations

Senate Bill 2215 sets a June 1 deadline for teacher contract negotiations, but some teachers say deals usually aren’t done by then.

“The real question comes down to: what’s the right date?” Jamestown School District Superintendent Robert Lech said.

Teachers say that deadline pressures them to negotiate at a time when the legislature has just finished funding education, and schools are hiring — giving them the upper hand in contract decisions.

“Most schools wait until the legislature finishes their session, as the last item of business typically is education funding. Since they can’t get the dollar amount sooner, collective bargaining already is stalled until the end of April. Given that this bill gives finite dates that limits the time for bargaining, the process is rushed,” Mandan High School Teacher Loren Nieuwsma said.

While teachers testify they want the time, Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz says it shouldn’t take more than a handful of meetings, and he says, a deadline would encourage efficiency.

“It forces both sides to come to the table and get it done,” Bitz said.

Currently, there aren’t caps on negotiating time in the law, which school board members say has allowed teachers and their unions to prolong striking a deal.

“I’ve become increasingly concerned about a strategy to delay negotiations into the school year as opposed to working in good faith toward an agreement,” Jamestown School Board President Roger Haut said.

Bismarck Public School educator Landon Schmeichel says it’s not a delay strategy, and that time is vital.

“The bill would deprive educators of time and means necessary to ensure college and career readiness for their students,” Schmeichel said.

The Senate Education Committee did not yet vote on whether to recommend the bill’s passage.

The bill would also add deadlines to when teachers unions have to file a petition to negotiate, as well as what qualifies as an impasse if agreements are not reached by the deadline.