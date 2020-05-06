Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum

Teachers and students staying connected from home

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve tuned into the governor’s press conferences over the past month or so, you may have heard him mention sending a letter to someone that means something to you. And with schools being closed due to the current pandemic, some teachers and students did just that.

When schools across the country began to close, one of the things teachers worried about was keeping in contact with their students. And with all the technology we have these days you would think that wouldn’t be too difficult. But one teacher from Highland Acres Elementary decided a letter in the mail would mean even more.

“After that first batch of postcards went out we did meet as a class on Google meet and we played sight word bingo and I promised the kids I would mail them some prizes in the mail. I’ve sent a few birthday cards and I have another batch hitting the mail today,” said Highland Acres 1st grade teacher Kari Nehls.

A few of those students and even a couple parents and grandparents decided to write back thanking Mrs. Nehls for the postcards and letters. One of them even took the extra time to make her a special gift.

“Yeah I made, I made Mrs. Nehls like a book today. ‘What’s in the book?’ It’s about like the things we, I wish we could be doing right now,” said Highland Acres student Ruby Sletten.

And while it’s difficult being away from their teachers, they still appreciate everything they do for them.

“Thank you for everything, it was so much fun!” said Sletten.

Schools in North Dakota will be closed for the rest of the school year and teachers may not get to see their students again until the Fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Ballot Application

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Application"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Distance Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance Learning"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5"

Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms"

Bismarck Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Baseball"

McQuade Softball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuade Softball Tournament"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge