Teachers and students staying connected from home

If you’ve tuned into the governor’s press conferences over the past month or so, you may have heard him mention sending a letter to someone that means something to you. And with schools being closed due to the current pandemic, some teachers and students did just that.

When schools across the country began to close, one of the things teachers worried about was keeping in contact with their students. And with all the technology we have these days you would think that wouldn’t be too difficult. But one teacher from Highland Acres Elementary decided a letter in the mail would mean even more.

“After that first batch of postcards went out we did meet as a class on Google meet and we played sight word bingo and I promised the kids I would mail them some prizes in the mail. I’ve sent a few birthday cards and I have another batch hitting the mail today,” said Highland Acres 1st grade teacher Kari Nehls.

A few of those students and even a couple parents and grandparents decided to write back thanking Mrs. Nehls for the postcards and letters. One of them even took the extra time to make her a special gift.

“Yeah I made, I made Mrs. Nehls like a book today. ‘What’s in the book?’ It’s about like the things we, I wish we could be doing right now,” said Highland Acres student Ruby Sletten.

And while it’s difficult being away from their teachers, they still appreciate everything they do for them.

“Thank you for everything, it was so much fun!” said Sletten.

Schools in North Dakota will be closed for the rest of the school year and teachers may not get to see their students again until the Fall.