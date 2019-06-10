Teachers Learn Math & Science Strategies

More than 200 teachers from across North Dakota are getting hands-on training this week to bring science and technology instruction to their classrooms.

The National Math and Science Initiative travels the country to help teachers make better connections with their students.

The presenters come from around the country and bring ideas on subjects such as chemistry, math, and biology.

It’s all geared toward preparing students for college – beginning years before their high school graduation.

(Rhonda Grindy, Site Coordinator) “It’s actually hands-on training for the teachers to bring back to their classrooms so those students can see that real-world, complex thinking perspective.”

(Emily Schaefer, Glenburn Science Teacher) “We are doing things all the time which is what I know the kids like to do which is what we try to do in our classrooms where we’re sitting and listening and learning but we’re also doing all the activities. So that I think is one of the best things.”

Schaefer has attended these four-day workshops the past three years and says they are a great help in learning how best to reach students.

The event continues through Thursday in Minot.