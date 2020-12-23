Team Red, White & Blue giving law enforcement Christmas stockings

One nonprofit is showing its gratitude to law enforcement with Christmas stockings.

“This is just our way of saying that we thank them for their service as well as all the veterans and law enforcement in our state. We thank them and wish them a safe and merry Christmas,” Chapter Captain for Team Red, White & Blue Bismarck, Ann Leiseth said.

Bismarck’s chapter of Team RWB, a group that helps veterans, gave 20 stockings to North Dakota Highway Patrol officers.

“You see a lot of negative stuff out there, but we’re very fortunate in North Dakota here that we have folks like this that’ll reach out and show the support for us,” Lt. Steven Johnson said.

Stockings were stuffed with snacks, a mug, a Larks hat, gift cards and other goodies contributed by the community and members of Team RWB. The organization has about 400 members across the state with 80 percent being in the military.

“It’s pretty incredible to see when RWB organization reached out to us, I didn’t expect what we got today. Just in a year like this where there’s been the turmoil and then dealing with the pandemic on top of that, it really means a lot for the guys and gals here,” Johnson said.

Leiseth says the nonprofit wasn’t able to do its usual service projects this year because of the coronavirus, but this made for a nice replacement. Though it was Team RWB’s first year giving gifts to Highway Patrol, she says they plan to do it in the future, too.

“Hoping to continue this with other law enforcement as well as the firemen and first responders.”

Team Red, White & Blue has nearly 200 chapters nationwide and close to 220,000 members.