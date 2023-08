BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Several cattle were killed when a semi rolled over in Brookings County on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the semi was hauling cattle along 468th Avenue when it moved to the side of the gravel road to allow a vehicle to pass.

Authorities say the wheels caught the edge of the ditch, causing the truck to roll into its side.

The semi was hauling 54 head of cattle — 10 were killed.

Damage from the crash is estimated at $170,000.