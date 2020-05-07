Texas man dies in two-car crash in Morton County

a Texas man died after getting involved in a car accident in Morton County.

At around 1:20 Wednesday afternoon, the 51-year-old man and a 48-year-old female passenger both from Lampasas, Texas were traveling in a Dodge Ram heading northbound on 1806 from Solen to Fort Rise about 35 miles south of Mandan.

According to the North Dakota Highway patrol, a 28-year-old Fort Yates woman was driving a Durango southbound on 1806 from Bismarck to Fort Yates.

The Durango lost control while going through a curve off the west shoulder of the road. The driver then over-corrected, crossed the center line into the northbound lane, striking the Ram.

Highway Patrol say both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled.

The 28-year-old Durango driver and the 48-year-old Ram passenger both sustained minor injuries.

The Ram driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat-belt.