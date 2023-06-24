BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 44-year-old female from Willis, TX, suffered severe injuries in a crash on Saturday evening, around 8 miles east of Clifford.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:48 p.m., the woman was driving northbound on ND Highway 18, enroute from Arthur to a currently undetermined location when her vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. She then struck a highway sign, entered the east ditch, vaulted of ND Highway 200A, rolled, and came to rest in a cornfield.

The woman was ejected from her vehicle, and transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for treatment. The crash currently remains under investigation.