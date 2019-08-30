The 12th Annual Youth Outdoor Festival

North Dakota Game and Fish, along with other local wildlife clubs, came together for a night of outdoor activities for kids.

Clubs, including West Dakota Water Fowlers and Pheasants for the Future, hosted the twelfth annual Youth Outdoor Festival at the Game and Fish Pond.

There was everything from archery, shooting fish and education. Greg Gullickson said it’s important for kids to have fun and be safe while doing so.

“A lot of people for North Dakota, that’s what brings them to North Dakota. What makes them stay here is our big outdoor heritage that we have in North Dakota, and yeah to keep these youth safe, many of these wildlife clubs but on youth hunts, where it’s mentor hunts. So, the kids get a really good start, and above all, safety is really important,” said Gullickson.