It was announced Friday that the 2020 United Tribes Technical College International Powwow, out of concerns for the coronavirus.

It was announced Friday that the 2020 United Tribes Technical College International Powwow, out of concerns for the coronavirus.

One of the largest annual cultural events of the summer in North Dakota is cancelled.

It was announced Friday that the 2020 United Tribes Technical College International Powwow is cancelled, out of concerns for the coronavirus.



The events being canceled are the 51st Annual Powwow, Tribal Leaders Summit, Legends Softball Tournament, Golf Tournament, Thunderbird Run and Youth Basketball Tournament.



Organizers say they’ve been following the spread of the pandemic across the country and on the Great Plains and are sticking with the “North Dakota Smart Restart” guidelines.

UTTC President, Leander R. McDonald said in a statement, quote: “We concluded that our highest priority is to the health and safety of employees, students and the community.”

Based on data from previous years, the Bismarck-Mandan area receives a yearly estimated $4.2 million-dollar economic boost from the more than 100-thousand spectators who attend the three day powwow, and associated events each year.