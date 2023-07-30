SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another motorcycle rally in a town called Sturgis and it’s in Kentucky.

The annual Kentucky Biker Rally was held in mid-July. Sturgis is a town of about 2,000 people in Union County Kentucky. The county is on the northern border of Kentucky, near Indiana and Illinois. The Ohio River forms its northwestern border.

Carlene Thomas, a local business owner and one of the organizers of the rally, said this year’s rally drew an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 attendees. Thomas said the state has four rallies a year.

“I’d say this is the biggest one in Kentucky,” Thomas said.

The crowd nearly doubles the size of Sturgis but it’s less than the early years of the rally’s history.

Paul Monsour, the tourism director for Union County, said the rally drew 20,000 attendees roughly 25 to 30 years ago.

The rally started in the mid-1990s.

Back then, the rally included the name “Little Sturgis Rally”.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota wasn’t a fan of the name of the Kentucky rally. The Sturgis Chamber of Commerce and sued the organizers/group in Kentucky. In 2011, the Associated Press reported a federal judge in South Dakota signed a consent agreement and permanent injunction that barred the Kentucky group called “Little Sturgis Rally” from using the word Sturgis when referring to any motorcycle event.

Today’s Kentucky Bike Rally in Sturgis grew from the roots of the original event. Thomas estimated the second stage of the rally started about 12 years ago.

The lawsuit with Sturgis, South Dakota, wasn’t the only obstacle. Monsour said churches and others in the community were not supportive of the idea of a bike rally. But opposition lessened as rally organizers began to work with churches and others, Monsour said.

Now, there are many media reports of area churches offering showers, meals and preaching to rally attendees.

Monsour said the rally also offers rally work opportunities for churches and others to raise money.

The rally is also an economic benefit for many businesses in the town, Monsour said.

Kathy Utley of Hucks, a gas station and convenience store, said “we see an increase” in business during the rally.

Attendees buy gas, food and other items during the rally. Rally business was good this year, she said.

Sonya West, the manager of Sweet Shop Bakery, said the rally “brings a lot of extra business to town.”

The bakery “gets some bikers,” West said. But restaurants, the grocery stores and convenience stores get more rally attendees, she said.

Yet, “we have seen (some) increase,” West said.