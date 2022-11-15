BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has two openings and it invites you to serve — provided you don’t have a college degree from North Dakota State University.

The 8-member board oversees North Dakota’s 11 colleges and universities.

Each position on the board last four years at a time and, right now, two positions have reached the ends of their four-year terms.

In this instance, however, if you hold a degree from NDSU, you cannot apply for a seat on the board. That’s because the North Dakota Constitution states no more than two bachelor’s degree holders from any one North Dakota University System institution may serve on the board at the same time.

The board already has two NDSU bachelor’s degree holders and their terms don’t end until 2025 at the earliest.

The application deadline for the two positions is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Applications can be emailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction at dpipa@nd.gov or sent by regular mail to the NDDPI at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND, 58505. Late applications will not be accepted.

Candidates must fill out a one-page application, supply a resume and no more than six letters of reference. They must have lived in North Dakota for the previous five years, and not been employed or paid by the North Dakota University System within the last two years.

It should be noted servcing on the Board of Higher Education is a major time commitment. The board meets almost every month, and board members also serve on subcommittees that focus on academic and student affairs, budget and finance, research and governance, and audits.

A five-person screening committee will choose a group of three finalists for each seat from all the applications and forward its recommendations to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointments. The governor’s choices must be reviewed by the North Dakota Senate.