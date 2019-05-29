The Bookmobile Campaign continues

There are many bookmobiles in the state, but one, in particular, is 19 years old and has over 122,000 miles on it. It makes over 500 scheduled stops a year delivering books and materials to children and adults living in rural areas.

Last month the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Library launched a campaign to help raise money for a new bookmobile because the current one was facing some issues like rust, worn out carpet, outdated graphics, mechanical difficulties, and poor insulation.

Recently the library said they are still in need of $70,000 to meet their goal.

There are different levels of donations. If you’d like to help out click here.