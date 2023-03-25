NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As we have reported before, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations is investing $7 billion to establish up to 10 clean hydrogen hubs in the country.

North Dakota will be the site of one of them, which will include Montana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

But in order to make this work, there has to be stronger engagement between the private and public sectors in our state.

The Department of Energy’s Liftoff Reports provide the private sector and other industry partners with a valuable, engagement-driven resource on how and when certain technologies can reach full-scale deployment.

This will start with advanced nuclear, clean hydrogen, and long duration energy storage.

With these reports, the federal government is working with private industries to make sure our states are ready and prepared to bring the hydrogen hub project to life.

And to be aware of challenges.

“So, imbalances between supply and demand and energy is not new, but it’s particularly acute when you’re talking about a new energy commodity, like hydrogen,” said Director of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, David Crane.

The hydrogen value chain has to also focus on safety, when it comes to workers and the environment.

The hubs also have to work on transporting the hydrogen and storing it too.

That will require using our roads and railways every day.

Bids for the hydrogen hub development programs will be on April 7th.