The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that the Community Development Block Grant program pre-application period is now open through Aug. 1.

The CDBG program provides financial assistance to eligible units of local governments in the form of grants and loans for public facilities, public services, housing rehabilitation, and economic development projects.

The primary beneficiaries of CDBG-funded projects must be very low- and low-income individuals.

For more information and questions be sure to visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/news/commerce-announces-opening-cdbg-pre-application-period