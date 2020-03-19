Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Is Hitting The Cattle Market Hard

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck – It seems no industry is immune to the reach of the coronavirus, and the cattle markets are no exception.

The markets for livestock have become extremely volatile since the spread of the coronavirus began.

The fear is the economic slowdown will result in lower demand for beef products, therefore, leading to excess supply.

Monday, prices for live and feeder cattle as well as hogs all hit new 10 year lows before rebounding slightly Tuesday.

Market experts say once the panic eases, the Agriculture markets should rebound in a big way.

North Dakota’s top AG official says the demand for beef is there, but getting it to the consumer has been the challenge.

“Meat Shelves are empty, there is a demand, packers are actually worried because they’re not getting the animals. We have to worry about transportation issues that are going to the feed lots, or the feed lots to the packing houses, they are missing having that meat available to the consumer,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Prices for Live Cattle fell again Wednesday on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange by $4.42 to close at $91.92.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Medora Frei

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Frei"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Backpack Buddies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpack Buddies"

Minot Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Recycling"

Two More Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two More Cases"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge