Mandan’s The Drink at Lakewood is hosting its annual Summer Cornhole League again in 2022 — this time, with a new twist to their old system.

All tournament nights begin at 7:00 p.m. and can have a maximum of 12 teams. All team members must be registered on the 701 Capital Cornhole website to play. Leagues are available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings at The Drink’s Lakewood patio.

The fee for joining the league is $200 per four-person team (including two substitutes).

The main difference between this year’s events and previous leagues is the introduction of two separate leagues. Teams signed up for the league will play six games a night, three games each against two separate teams. After the fourth week of competition, the teams will be divided into separate divisions based on their performance in the last four weeks’ round-robin matches.

At the end of the first ten weeks, the best team in each league will receive a $100 cash prize, and there will be additional cash prizes for the top three teams in each division during the next two weeks’ double-elimination tournament and tournament of nights.

Prize payouts are percentage-based and depend on the number of participants per tournament night. For example, if the nightly tournament fills completely, payouts will be $400, $300, and $200 for the top three in the Competitive league, and $300, $200, and $100 for the Casual league.

For more information regarding the summer league, or to register, visit Capital Cornhole’s website, or contact Brian Ficek via 701 Capital Cornhole Facebook messenger, or text or call 701-426-1052.