The Fourth of July celebration in Mandan carried over to the Former Governor’s Mansion in Bismarck.



Doors at the mansion opened to provide a place to stay cool while receiving a history lesson.

Last year festivities were cancelled because of the pandemic, but this year free lemonade, and watermelon was served along with a warm greeting at the door.



Organizers said there was a challenge setting this up because of the heat compared to previous years, and not having live music and other activities.

“It’s been much more difficult to bring it all back, but this year; we were able to bring some kind of assemblage of an event back, and that’s really exciting for us,” said Katarina Chap, interpreter.

The celebration at the mansion wrapped up at 4.