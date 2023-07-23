BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News has been following controversies surrounding Governor Burgum’s presidential campaign.

Along with that, KX News has been reporting the goals and initiatives of each party. Now, we hear the story the state Dem-NPL says needs to be heard.

“We unlike-minded North Dakotans have perhaps been too quiet in the past, and it’s time for all of us, who believe in a compassionate society to stand together and speak out for each other,” said Executive Director, Cheryl Biller.

As KX News previously reported, Dem NPL Executive Director Cheryl Biller says the party is working on candidate recruitment. She shares that even though much has not changed within their party, one thing is clear.

“It is more clear now than ever that after the GOP super majority took a sharp turn to the extreme right that the DEM-NPL is the party of human rights,” said Biller.

Biller tells KX News that work within the party has not stopped, and they have a story to tell.

“We are working to equip our leaders and volunteers to raise money and to work together. We have a strong story to tell and we are encouraging people and telling that story. President Biden has infused more resources into the economy to grow the middle class and to make the super-wealthy pay their fair share than any president in recent history, and our own North Dakota democratic caucus led the fight for freedom for all North Dakotans in this last legislative session. That’s a story that we are happy to tell,” said Biller.

She says to look back at previous legislation.

“Much of the childcare legislation that got passed looks pretty much like all of the bills that North Dakota democrats sponsored initially. So I hope that citizens across North Dakota will look at the outcomes of this past legislative session and recognize the democratic fingerprint on that,” she said.

But what is the message the Dem-NPL Party wants to get across?

“I think it’s important that we recognize that we are at a pivotal juncture in our democracy. Voters need to be aware of the growing theocratic extreme agenda of the GOP supermajority in North Dakota, and I hope that they will listen with open minds to what candidates across the state have to say about the issues that matter to them, not the extreme issues that are coming to us from out of state,” Biller said.

