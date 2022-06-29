Today: After morning showers and small thunderstorms, we’ll clear out for some afternoon sunshine. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s. A cold front will sweep through this afternoon and bring chances for severe storms. Ping pong ball size hail and gusts to 60 MPH are possible. The timeframe will be late afternoon through mid-evening.

Tonight: Chances for showers and storms move east. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with much cooler daytime highs. NW winds will increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.