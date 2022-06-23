Today: Sunny and hot as highs will heat to the 90s. The dew points will mainly stay in the 50s which will keep the muggy factor lower but we’ll be hot, nonetheless. South winds stay light at 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Southerly winds will shift to become northerly overnight. A stray shower is possible. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s. A rare planetary alignment will be visible to many.

Friday: Mostly sunny with cooler highs in the 70s and 80s. Scattered storms that may become severe by Friday evening.