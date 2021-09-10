The Hope Manor Sober Living Homes fundraiser gala: A chocolate extravaganza

Surrounding yourself with support is crucial when working to beat addiction, and The Hope Manor Sober Living Homes is there to help men and women on their journey to sobriety.
And now, during National Recovery Month, they could use your help.
Judith Roberts, founder of The Hope Manor Sober Living Homes, tells us all about their mission, and shares how you can help them on that mission through their large fundraising event happening Saturday, Sept. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are still available for $25/each, and are
available at The Hub, or mail a check to Hope Manor at P.O. Box 1301, Bismarck 58502.
