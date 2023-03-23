(KXNET) — Every 12 days, a kid under five dies from accidental poisoning.

Most poisonings happen at home, but they can also happen while visiting friends and family or while on vacation.

In 1961, Congress established National Poison Prevention Week to raise awareness, reduce unintentional poisonings, and promote poison prevention.

And, according to President Biden, each year there are more than 2 million poisoning cases, and tens of thousands of children are treated for poisoning in emergency rooms.

Most of this happens from swallowing dangerous household chemicals.

“People of all ages get poison, but kids, especially under the age of six or more vulnerable to specifically poisons from medications button batteries, household cleaning supplies,” said Sanford’s SAFE Kids Coordinator Alyssa Preszler.

We typically use these items every day around the house, which illustrates why poisonings are a common accident among families.

“Kids can get into anything. It’s very surprising, especially normal everyday things that you wouldn’t consider a poison. You know beauty cream, lotion, button batteries, they power everything now; medications that we have out on our counters that we might take every day just because the package says it is child resistant doesn’t mean it’s child proof, even a one and a half year old can get into a childproof cap. It just takes them a little longer,” said Preszler.

She says you need to look out for medications as well.

Some of our pills may look like candy to a little one.

“Especially if grandma and grandpa are visiting. Do you know if they have medication in their purse and the purse gets left on the floor, you know, it’s just things that you don’t really think about, or if they’re visiting grandma and grandpa’s house they are probably, you know, grandparents are usually not as cognizant of keeping those medications out of reach,” said Preszler.

24 kids per day, under the age of 6, are hospitalized for ingesting medication that they shouldn’t.

She says getting rid of old medications can save you space and your little one’s life.

Calling the national poison hotline in a time of need is always the first step.

The toll-free Poison hotline is 1-800-222-1222.

This year’s prevention week will end March 25th.