The local effect of the national labor shortage

According to Job Service North Dakota, there are more than 17,000 job openings in the state right now.
The labor shortage isn’t unique to North Dakota, it’s also happening throughout the country.
In an effort to get people to apply for jobs, employers are offering things like hiring bonuses and flexible schedules.
Job Service North Dakota is available for employers and job seekers to connect.
The Workforce Center Manager in Minot, said there are many reasons for the job shortage, ranging from more flexible jobs like food delivery service DoorDash to people retiring.
“There’s more opportunities for job seekers maybe, that weren’t quite as available before,” said Susan Ogurek, Workforce Center Manager. “And now that we’ve gotten through this pandemic, coming out on the other side of it, people are reevaluating that work-life balance.”
In Job Service North Dakota’s Region 2, which covers seven north-central counties in the state, there are 1,499 jobs that need to be filled.