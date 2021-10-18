The local effect of the national labor shortage

A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounces back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The Labor Department’s July jobs report Friday, Aug. 6 is expected to show that the United States added more than 860,000 jobs in July, topping June’s 850,000, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

According to Job Service North Dakota, there are more than 17,000 job openings in the state right now.



The labor shortage isn’t unique to North Dakota, it’s also happening throughout the country.

In an effort to get people to apply for jobs, employers are offering things like hiring bonuses and flexible schedules.

Job Service North Dakota is available for employers and job seekers to connect.

The Workforce Center Manager in Minot, said there are many reasons for the job shortage, ranging from more flexible jobs like food delivery service DoorDash to people retiring.

“There’s more opportunities for job seekers maybe, that weren’t quite as available before,” said Susan Ogurek, Workforce Center Manager. “And now that we’ve gotten through this pandemic, coming out on the other side of it, people are reevaluating that work-life balance.”

In Job Service North Dakota’s Region 2, which covers seven north-central counties in the state, there are 1,499 jobs that need to be filled.