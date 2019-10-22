The Missing Cessna 172 has Been Recovered

News
Posted: / Updated:

The small plane missing for nearly two weeks has been recovered.

There was no immediate word on the pilot of the Cessna 172 who was the only one on board. Brown County Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman said a hunter found the wreckage about 3 miles north of Aberdeen yesterday evening. Lunzman says adverse weather conditions prevented deputies from reaching the wreckage late Monday, but with daylight and better weather that effort will be renewed. The plane departed Aberdeen Regional Airport for Oakes, North Dakota on October 9th but never arrived.

The National Transportation Safety Board says they will be investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

