The Northwest Regional Response Truck Responds to Hazmat Incidents

Firefighters do more than just fight fires.

They also respond to natural gas leaks like carbon monoxide or bigger incidents like oil spills on the highway.

And one fire department has a special piece of equipment that’s there when you need it.

The Northwest Regional Response Truck, or CBRNE isn’t new, but it’s something you’ve probably never seen, which the Minot Fire Department says is a good thing.

“The northwest regional response is more for chemical and biological responding,” said Captain Brent Webber.

The truck is called to duty for hazmat incidents — which aren’t common, but when they do occur – there’s a high level of danger.

“We call a hazmat incident a low frequency, high-risk event. They don’t happen a lot, but when they do, it’s high risk for responders and it’s high risk to people out in the city,” said Training Captain Austin Burns.

All fire engines have five-gas meters that test for radiation, oxygen and toxic and combustible gases.

What makes the CBRNE different is, it has two more to test for ammonia and chlorine.

The truck also has special personal protective equipment (PPE).

“That’s number one for us, we don’t send anybody down-range with not the right protection so we don’t harm any of our personnel,” said Burns.

Tucked inside the CBRNE, firefighters have access to gear specifically made for bad-air quality situations — all of it can be sealed against the elements — ensuring no air gets inside.

Only then can first responders get to work.

“What we do is mitigate the hazard, so we want to make sure we protect life, property and the environment, that’s our main focus,” said Burns.

Another asset for the CBRNE is the vetter bag, which can plug a leak and keep the spill from getting worse. It also has spark-resistant tools to reduce the risk of a flammable situation.

Seeing the CBRNE is rare – it responds to 4-5 incidents per year.

But, if you do see it, know the Minot Fire Department is putting safety first.

“This truck has the mobility to go all over the city. It’s stationed at station 4 right now, but it can bounce around to all four districts if needed. It can also go out West in the North West corner of the state,” said Burns.

The Minot Fire Department received the truck through grant funding in 2007.