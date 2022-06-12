Congratulations are in order!

Last night a New Miss North Dakota was crowned.

Ms. Sidni Kast from Minot won the title after competing against 12 other contestants.

Kast tells KX that being Miss North Dakota is knowing that even when you do not succeed, perseverance will guide you.

She says when she competed in the past, she did not find the success she wanted because she was trying to fill a role of what she thought she should be when the only person she needed to be was herself.

Kast says that she is proud to receive this honor, as she knows just how talented and worthy every candidate was this year.

She will go on to represent the state at the Miss America Competition in December.

Kast says for any young lady out there aspiring to be Miss North Dakota one day, simply be true to yourself always.

She says if you take care of yourself and what makes you happy, the rest will fall into place.