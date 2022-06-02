Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II took the throne after her father’s unexpected passing in 1952, and this year marks the 70th anniversary of the coronation.

To celebrate her long reign, a national holiday is being held in England from today until Sunday- the Platinum Jubilee Weekend. The four-day event will be stuffed with events and street parties in honor of the monarch.

According to the official schedule for the Jubilee from the Royal Family’s website, Thursday marks the first portion of the event, with the annual Trooping the Colour parade (featuring more than 14,000 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses) and a light show featuring over 1,500 beacons lit across the commonwealth, beginning at Buckingham Palace. A full royalty- themed media program will take place on Friday, complete with a BBC special showcase where BBC News will gain access to Britan’s famed Crown Jewels for a feature on the stories behind them.

Saturday, the Platinum Party at the Palace will take place at 7:30 p.m. GMT (1:30 p.m. CST) – a massive celebration at Buckingham Palace featuring a fantastic lineup of musical stars (including Queen, Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, Hans Zimmer, and a pre-recorded concert from Elton John).

The event will be presented by U.K legends such as Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham.

Sunday will complete the event with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at 1:00 p.Mpm. GST (7:00 a.m. CST)- a dramatic retelling of the Queen’s life story. The first act focuses on celebrating the UK Armed Forces, with the second and third going through the developments of the royal court and Britain during Elizabeth II’s reign.

During the final act, there will be a parade down to Buckingham Palace to honor the Queen one more time, featuring vintage vehicles and fashion to recreate 70 years of progress.

The BBC will be showing all celebrations on their own channels, but there’s plenty of ways for Americans to watch too: an agreement struck between BBC and ABC means that the events of the Platinum Jubilee will be broadcast on Good Morning America live all weekend.