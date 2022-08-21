After our latest report from Summit Carbon Solutions Project, KX News spoke in more detail with them to learn more about the logistics of the project.

“The project is proposing to capture CO2 from 32 ethanol plants across five states putting aggregated CO2 into a pipeline system on new construction and deliver it to western North Dakota for injection and permanent storage,” Wade Boeshans says.

Executive VP of Summit Carbon Solutions Wade Boeshans tells us this would be a resource, not a “dump site.”

The active project he referred to is the Williston Basin: a project designed to last over 4 years.

The Williston Basin is estimated to have 1 billion tons of storage capacity for liquid carbon dioxide.

CO2 is to be transported via pipeline to the sequestration site in the Williston Basin.

He says the past smaller projects in our state prove that North Dakota is prepared to take on a bigger one, which is exactly what the Summit Carbon Solutions project is.

“It would be a larger scale than the other project I mentioned or projects that I’ve mentioned. The plant near Beulah is capturing over 1,000,000 tons of CO2 a year, and the plant in Red Trail in Richardton is capturing about 150,000-180,000 tons of year of CO2,”Boeshans says.

This project will be capturing 9 million tons per year amongst the 32 plants.

Underground, the carbon dioxide will retain its liquid form and be transported at a high pressure.

The pipe at a minimum will be buried a minimum four feet below the surface and will be monitored continuously by a monitoring system to detect leaks and other hazards that may come.

Boeshans says our state’s unique geology and thick sandstone make a great project site.

He says the goal of the project is not only to store carbon but to grow our state’s agriculture and energy economy.