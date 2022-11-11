A snow shovel its in a trench dug through the snow in Mandan, November 10,2022.

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The snow may have stopped falling for much of North Dakota, but it’s what is left behind that will continue to plague residents and motorists today through the weekend at the least.

I-94 looking west in Bismarck, Friday, Nov. 11. (NDDOT highway cam)

As of early Friday morning, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reports US Highway 52 eastbound and westbound lanes from Harvey to Jamestown have re-opened.

However, US Highway 52 north and south lanes from Bismarck to Harvey remain closed, as is Interstate 94 east and west from Dickinson to Jamestown.

The department also warns motorists that secondary roads across North Dakota may be blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds, creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach people safely.

A Friday morning view of downtown Bismarck, Nov. 11, as the city and other communities dig out from the first winter storm of the season.

Meanwhile, the North Dakota Highway Patrol has restricted travel of all oversize loads statewide until further noticedue to the weather and road conditions.

Bismarck street crews have been working around the clock to keep main roads and emergency routes open. Throughout Thursday, many roads seemed to fill in not long after crews went through due to the falling snow and high winds.

Mandan crews resumed plowing operations at 1:00 a.m., Friday morning, also working the main roads and emergency routes.

Snow drifts from the storm and snow piles along the driveway from plows clearing streets outside a home in Mandan November 11, 2022.

The biggest problem for many homeowners in the region: Shoveling or snow blowing through the higher than usual snow piles blocking the ends of driveways left by city plows as they worked the streets.

The blizzard started Wednesday with a round of freezing drizzle that made driving tricky. It led to a chain reaction crash that totaled a state trooper’s vehicle and closed Interstate 94 in eastern North Dakota for several hours Wednesday night and shut down I-29 in eastern North Dakota for a few hours on Thursday morning.

Snow and wind continued throughout Thursday until late in the evening when it finally tapered off and stopped.