The Time is Now to Catch the Big One

If you’re a fisherman in North Dakota, the time is now.

The state Game and Fish Department is reporting unprecedented times in North’s Dakota’s rivers and lakes and, as Lauren Kalberer reports–that’s both in terms of the number of fish, and the size.

“We’ve been on a high”

That’s how head of North Dakota fisheries, Greg Power, describes fishing in North Dakota in the last decade, but 2019 might be the best yet.

“If it’s anything like 2018 it’s gonna be another remarkable year,” said Greg Power, ND Game and Fish Department.

The game and fish department knows they’re in there.

“We see them in our netting especially in the spring when we do our spawning, we are literally handling thousands of Walleye,” Power added.

In the Missouri, Power says they have nets from Fort Yates to Williston.

In Sakakawea from White Earth Bay to Cattail Bay.

And what they’ve found, is nothing short — of big.

“Seventeen pounds, we’ve seen at least 2 fish in that 17-pound range which would certainly be a state record,” Power added.

And, he says it’s not all about the Walleye.

They’ve also discovered record Northern Pike and other types of fish..

“Pretty impressive actually.”

“It’s a little bit of everything, it’s a smorgasbord. From a biologist standpoint, we get excited.

So with big fish in record numbers, I asked Power, Will Neil Leier’s 2018, 15 pound, 13 ounce State Walleye Record Hold?

“Might hold for a year, yup.”

The reason?

Power says a state record will usually be caught in April or 1st half of May.

That’s because the female fish are carrying more weight in eggs.

Once the eggs go – so does the record.







