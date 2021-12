The Ward County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a runaway juvenile.

Riley James Demery was last seen in northwest Minot on Tuesday, December 21. He may still be in the Minot area with a friend.

Riley is a 15-year-old Native American male, weighs 235 pounds, and is 6’1” tall.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Ward County Sheriff’s

Department at (701) 857-6500.