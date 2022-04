Today: Wind stays a factor all day with decreasing clouds and afternoon sunshine. NW winds will stay as high at around 30 MPH, gusting to around 55 MPH. Light snow east of HWY 83 will slowly exit throughout the morning.

Tonight: Clear skies with decreasing NW wind to 10-15 MPH. Lows will be cooler and in the low to mid-20s.

Friday: A quiet and tranquil day today with highs in the 40s and 50s. The NW winds will stay light at 10-15 MPH.