Today: Increasing clouds and wind as the SW winds will increase to 25-30 MPH, gusting to 50-60 MPH. Highs will remain on the cool side and mainly in the 60s with scattered rain showers.

Tonight: A slight chance for exiting showers. Lows will fall to the 50s with westerly winds staying strong to 20-25 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Look for highs in the 70s with westerly winds staying strong at 20-30 MPH.