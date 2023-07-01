BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Last month, Wizards of the Coast announced that their flagship card game Magic: The Gathering would be partnering with the Lord of the Rings franchise to create Tales From Middle-Earth — a booster pack focused around Tolkien’s world, characters, settings, and events. It’s only been a month since its’ release, but the hunt for a special addition to the set set the entire collectible card community ablaze. Now, what is shaping up to be the single most valuable Magic card in history has been found. In this special Gaming column, it’s time to go through the history of this crossover collectible, and the short but intense search for a piece of gaming history as rare as The One Ring itself.

When the tie-in with J.R.R Tolkien’s classic series was announced, Wizards of the Coast noted that they would be adding a special card to the mix — a one-of-a-kind copy of The One Ring from the series, which would be randomly placed into a Collector’s Edition booster pack. As opposed to the widely-available version of the card which is available in standard packs, this version would boast extended art, a serialized stamp, and be entirely written in the infamous ‘Black Speech’ from the franchise (with its effect being replaced by the poem engraved on the ring itself). This makes it not only a unique big-ticket item for Magic players, but for Lord of the Rings fans as well, who would surely be happy to have a piece of fantasy history in their card collection.

Although MTG has dabbled in plenty of serialized cards recently, these were typically done in the hundreds — but even then, the likes of the Serialized Phyrexian Praetors and Schematics are still able to fetch high prices. A card with only one copy in existence, however, is an entirely different matter. There is plenty of prestige to be had when one opens a rare card, but as auctions have proven, one of these lucky pulls can transform into a major financial opportunity when the card is graded and put up for auction. Even for those with no intention of actually displaying it, there would be a major financial gain from being the first to acquire The One Ring, leading even those who may not have been interested in the set (or Magic in general) to join the hunt.

The desire for the Ring wasn’t just felt by players and rare collectors, though — it even spread to the vendors themselves. Within the short time between its announcement and the card’s eventual discovery, multiple game stores and figures in the community attempted to take possession using their own methods, Some stores and fans even went as far as to issue ‘bounties’ on The One Ring, promising flat cash sums for anyone who opened and delivered it to them. Cassius Marsh Sr., outside linebacker for the Chicago Bears and the CEO of Cash Cards Unlimited, stated that he would pay $150,000 for the card (later raised to $500,000 after he was accused of making a low-ball offer), and fly the lucky puller out to California where Marsh would “show you a good time”. However, this was quickly beaten in June, when Dave & Adams Card World would offer their own bounty of a flat $1 million. The largest of these bounties, though, came from the Spanish game store Gremio de Dregones — which announced that it would offer 2 million Euros (around $2,200,000), as well as travel and accommodation fees, to anyone who managed to bring it to them in Valencia.

With many of these bounties being limited-time, the race was on to track down the Ring before anyone else. Wealthy collectors and scalpers bought up as many Collector Packs as they could find, and even popular live streamers spent exorbitant amounts of money opening booster boxes live on camera in the hopes that they would be the ones to have The One Ring all to themselves. For a time, it would seem like every hardcore collector channeled their inner Gollum, all driven to mass purchase in an effort to find their ‘Precious’ — and the similarities to the Ring’s corrupting powers were certainly noticed by some. Detractors chided this, like many of MTG’s other serialized cards, as a cheap way to encourage product purchases, how hunts like this made the game seem to appeal to collectors more than actual players, and how it only served to make these Collector Boosters inaccessible due to scalpers, game stores, and wealthy players buying them up en masse. Despite all the criticism, the hunt lasted throughout the entire month of June … but the adventure came to a halt when a major announcement indicated that the Ring had at last been found.

On June 30, a tweet from former bounty issuer Dave & Adams confirmed that the 1/1 The One Ring had been found — and later, Collector Joe Munns posted a confirmation that the card had already been graded and sealed by PSA, receiving a ‘Mint’ score of 9/10 (meaning there are only minor imperfections, and that the card is otherwise genuine and perfect).

(Image Credit: Joe Munns)

Shortly after this photograph was posted, the official Magic: The Gathering Twitter offered a congratulatory message of their own, as if to confirm that this Ring was indeed the real deal. Not long after it began, the search was over — but the story has not quite ended yet.

According to an article from TheGamer writer James Troughton (who reached out to MAXimum Cards & Collectibles, the store where it was found), the card was stated to have been pulled in Whitby, Canada, but not actually from a pack purchased within the store — implying that it was brought in from another establishment or ordered online. MAXimum also noted that as of now, the lucky individual in possession of The One Ring has chosen to remain anonymous. The card itself has not yet been sold, as the new ring-bearer and their legal aid are still ‘listening to potential offers’.

While we can’t technically put a price on the card itself yet, it would be no surprise to see this replace the signed Black Lotus on KX’s list of The Most Expensive Trading Cards of All Time. Many speculate that The One Ring will be put up for auction, as have many of the world’s most valuable cards — and while it is expected to sell for at least $1 million, it’s easy to imagine that it will fetch an even higher price as buyers fight for this piece of MTG and LOTR history.

The discovery of The One Ring doesn’t necessarily mean that there are no more reasons to buy the Collector’s Packs, however: serialized versions of Human, Elven, and Dwarven rings from the story, which serve as alternate art versions of Sol Ring (because we apparently can never complete an MTG article without mentioning Sol Ring) are still up for grabs. Although there are many more of them than their one-of-a-kind counterpart (300 Elven, 700 Dwarven, and 900 Human, to be exact), they still come with their own serialized stamps, foil, alternate art, and special text. These are also available in non-foil, non-serialized versions (which are still limited to 3000, 7000, and 9000 copies, respectively).

The search for The One Ring has attracted both collectors and critics, but there’s no denying that it has had a major impact on this summer’s card game industry. Time will tell how much it really sells for, and what lies in store for the card in the future — but rest assured that once it is sold, KX will let you know.

