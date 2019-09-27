Theodore Roosevelt National Park offering free entrance Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sunrise over Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota_1555445160416

More than 400 National parks exist in the U.S., and this Saturday the National Park Service is offering “Free Entrance Days” to all of them as a “great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite.”

North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park is included in the free entrance day.

Other parks near us in the surrounding states offering free entry are Pipestone National Monument in Minnesota; Glacier National Park, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument and Yellowstone National Park in Montana; and Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

