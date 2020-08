Today: Mostly clear as highs heat to the mid-80s and upper 90s. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 12 pm for eastern MT and will last until 9 pm MDT. Temperatures there could rise to around 100°. Southeasterly winds stay light at around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the 60s and a light southeasterly wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. Highs return mostly to the 80s. with a light southwesterly wind.